Metro Detroit weather: Warm, sunny Tuesday with stray shower chance

We start the month of August off with a full moon and a supermoon! It'll be the first of two full, supermoons this month, which is unusual and won't happen again until 2037.

It'll be a clear morning and should be a mainly sunny day with highs climbing to the lower 80s. There is a stray shower chance this afternoon. Lows will bottom out in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will steadily increase through mid-week with highs Wednesday in the mid-80s with an isolated shower chance. Highs will continue to warm out ahead of our next cold front Thursday. Highs will warm to the upper 80s with increasing humidity and rain chances as well. Nothing severe is expected with the storms Thursday.

Friday will be slightly cooler with highs still in the lower to mid 80s with sunshine.

Highs will remain in the middle 80s this weekend with sunshine!