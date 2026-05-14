Metro Detroit weather: The warm-up is beginning

The warm-up begins.

We’ll trade the clouds for sunshine too, and overall a really nice day is shaping up across Southeast Michigan.

By the weekend, we’ll take aim at 80, though late-day storms on Saturday may temper that warm up a bit.

I wouldn’t say severe weather looks likely at this point, though there is some potential for that to shift. Another window for storms shows up later Sunday, and by Monday temperatures should peak before heading back down as next week rolls along.