Metro Detroit weather: Wet day with chance for thunderstorms later

There will be periods of dry weather Tuesday, but expect on and off rain showers throughout the morning and afternoon.

By the evening, thunderstorms could pop up. Most of the state doesn't fall into the severe zone, though the very southern half of Southeast Michigan falls into the Marginal risk for severe weather zone.

We won't see the sun today like we did yesterday. Today will also be cooler, with winds 10-20 mph this afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40s after climbing into the 50s yesterday.