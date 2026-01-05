Metro Detroit weather: Wintry mix in the forecast before milder temps arrive

The Brief Most of Southeast Michigan is waking up to a light coating of snow Monday. Tuesday morning could feature a tricky commute due to a wintry mix that will eventually switch to rain as temperatures rise. This rise in temps sets the stage for milder temperatures later this week.



A snow system slid by to our north this morning, piling up accumulation around and north of Flint and across northern Michigan, while southeast Michigan largely dodged the heavier stuff.

We still wake up to a light coating of snow to start this brand-new work week, just enough to remind us it’s still winter.

Temperatures sit in the upper 20s early on and will slowly climb through the day, topping out near 35 degrees this afternoon. Clouds will be stubborn for much of the day, but we may squeeze out a little sunshine here and there if we’re lucky.

Possible wintry mix ahead

Tuesday starts off a bit tricky. The morning commute could see a wintry mix with sleet or some freezing rain before temperatures rise enough to switch everything over to plain rain. Once that changeover happens, conditions improve through the day with highs reaching around 41 degrees as showers linger.

Mild air arrives

The bigger picture this week actually leans mild. Temperatures stay in the 40s for much of the work week, peaking near 48 on Thursday.

Rain chances return late Thursday night into Friday, but the good news is temperatures remain warm enough to keep precipitation liquid. Overall, a quieter winter week with more reminders of spring trying to poke through.