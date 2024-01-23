Metro Detroit winter weather: Wintry mix leads to messy commute before switching to rain

A wintry mix is falling Tuesday morning, leading to a messy commute.

Metro Detroit is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Areas north of Metro Detroit can expect the wintry mix to stick around longer – that area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 p.m.

Rain overnight changed over to freezing rain with some snow mixed in. The area could see .1 to .2 inches of ice accumulation with ice covering the roads. Hundreds of schools are closed Tuesday due to road conditions. Check the school closings list here.

Most areas of Metro Detroit will see less than an inch of snow, but some areas of Oakland County could get an inch to 2 inches.

Temperatures to start Tuesday are hanging around freezing. They will eventually climb to about 37.

Later in the day, the wintry mix switches to rain. That rain continues Wednesday with highs around 40.

Daytime highs will mellow as temperatures continue to climb as the week progresses.

The next chance for winter weather arrives Sunday.