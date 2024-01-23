Metro Detroit road conditions for Tuesday, Jan. 23

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until mid-afternoon Tuesday thanks to a combination of snow, rain, and ice that's expected to cause trouble for drivers.

The area could see .1 to .2 inches of ice accumulation with ice covering the roads. Depending on the temperature at the time, a very slippery experience could be waiting for commuters Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service is anticipating temperatures in the 20s overnight and early Tuesday morning.

The transition line between freezing rain and snow will determine the quality of travel. While metro Detroit isn't expected to get any serious weather comparable to what it's seen in the past, but the situation is fluid enough to be unpredictable.

Track the weather wherever you are with the FOX 2 Weather App. It's completely free and shows live radar, temperatures, incoming weather, and so much more. It also works anywhere in the world! Wherever you go, take the FOX 2 Weather App with you.

You can also find our live weather radar online here.

Here's a live look at the roads:

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Crash updates and road closures: