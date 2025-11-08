Metro Detroit’s first chance of snow this weekend

A dry start to Saturday will give way to evening rain that’s expected to change to snow overnight, according to FOX 2 Meteorologist Lori Pinson.

The day will start out quiet but chilly, with afternoon clouds and a high near 46.

Rain is expected to move in before 11 p.m., then transition to a mix of rain and snow as temperatures drop to around 34 degrees.

The National Weather Service says the chance of precipitation is 80%, with less than a half inch of snow accumulation possible.

The wintry mix is expected to continue into Sunday morning before changing to rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by a mix of rain and snow later in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%, with less than a half inch of new snow expected.

Snow remains likely after 1 a.m. Monday, with a 60% chance of precipitation and minor accumulation possible.