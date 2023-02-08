More mild weather Wednesday with late-night showers in Southeast Michigan

Our warm February weather continues! Today's cool down still has us running around 10 degrees above average!

And yep, we'll squeeze out some more sun as skies clear early then return this afternoon as our next system moves closer.

Rain is set to arrive around midnight and will last into the Thursday morning commute. Notice the yellow and orange shading indicating heavy rain.

The rain will add up with totals ranging from half an inch and a full inch which will cause ponding on the roads but overall flooding concerns are limited.

A brief return to February-ish weather is in the cards Friday/Saturday, but next week looks quite mild.