More warm temperatures Wednesday with rain potential overnight and tomorrow

It's another not-so-cold start to the day with more rain on the way.

Rain kicks off around midnight with the potential for snow to mix in - though accumulation will be little to nothing.

The system's big snows remain to our north and west.

We'll carve out some dry time during the day Thursday with more rain and maybe even a rumble of thunder possible late in the day. A few snow showers will be around Friday as the colder air rushes back in.

It looks like that cold air will stick too, as the climate prediction center has Southeast Michigan leaning colder to finish out the month.

As for weekend snow, a minor system may clip Southeast Michigan bringing at least the chance for a minor accumulation.