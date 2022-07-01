Nice looking holiday weekend on tap
FOX 2 - A good holiday to you,
After the passage of a cold front tonight, drier air moves in, and that translates to sunshine for the weekend. High temps are summery. Sat 85/61 Sun 83/62.
A few more clouds Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun for the 4th. Slight chance for evening rain Monday, 87/67.
Better chance for rain Tuesday, 85/65.
And again Wednesday by the afternoon, 83/63.
Thursday also brings the threat of rain, mainly early 84/64.
So far Friday, dry weather and a high of 86.