Rain showers possible over middle of week in Michigan

Over the next few days, Southeast Michigan will get a mixture of rain showers and cloudy conditions.

Fall officially arrived on the calendar last week, and it's starting to feel like it. Temperatures will hover in the mid-60s for much of the week before rising into the 70s on Friday.

By then, it'll be partly sunny before more warm air returns over the weekend.

Over the next few days, Michigan could see some wind gusts up to 21 mph, but that will be about it for inclement weather.

The potential for showers will remain consistent over the middle of the week before growing on likelihood on Thursday. The change of a thunderclap may also be possible.