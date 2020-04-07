Severe storms roll through SE Michigan

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for a number of southeastern Michigan counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning including Genesee, Lenawee, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne. Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible.

The storm is moving east at 55 miles per hour and pea size hail are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Derek Kevra believes the Detroit area will see some of the severe storm clusters around 10 to 11 p.m.



A warm front is currently lifting north, bringing us the warm temperatures sure, but also increasing the instability in the atmosphere. That would be fine if we didn't have a cold front sweeping through right after ... but we have a cold front sweeping through right after.

We are currently watching every threat: lightning, gusty winds (near 45 mph), hail, heavy rain as well as a threat for an isolated tornado.

This type of severe weather pattern is typical for spring in SE MI, which why we will be watching it closely. These storms can pack a punch.

By midnight the threat will be over as the storms race east.

Following this line of weather is another round of showers following a similar timeline on Wednesday. However, the atmosphere does not appear to be conducive enough to support Round Two of severe weather ... instead just passing showers with elevated sustained winds.

