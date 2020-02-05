Download FOX 2's free weather authority app for the latest weather and live radar

Life is busy and you've got a lot that needs your attention. So when winter weather hits, you need the latest information in the palm of your hand. The FOX 2 Weather App is exactly what you need.

The FOX 2 Weather Authority is proud to offer you our free FOX 2 Weather App to all iPhone, iPad and Android users.

Our app, which has and always will be free, has a powerful and flexible functionality that puts every feature right where you need it. When you open the weather app, you'll see exactly what the radar looks like at that moment.

Current conditions, interactive radar map, and daily/hourly forecasts are just a click away. The radar is fully integrated with GPS functionality, meaning you can personalize and track weather all over the world. Just set what weather conditions you want to see on the radar and you're done!

We didn't stop there. We're also delivering school closings, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. It's a comprehensive weather app that truly “Works for you!”

Go ahead, make your smart phone a little “smarter!”

The app is available for free download in the Apple iTunes App Store and on the Android Market by searching for FOX 2 Weather.

Features include:

Highly responsive interactive map optimized for 4G and WiFi performance

Vertical and horizontal map display with looping

Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available

Color coded weather alerts arranged by severity

Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Integrated compass overlay

10 day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail

Ability to easily save your favorite locations

Earthquake plotting - tap on an earthquake to display its detail