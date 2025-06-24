The Brief Parts of Metro Detroit is under a severe weather warning due to thunderstorms moving through the state Tuesday afternoon. The thunderstorm warning is expected to last until 4:30 p.m. for most of Southeast Michigan. The state is also still under an extreme heat warning.



Severe weather is moving through Michigan with a fresh batch of thunderstorms popping up around Metro Detroit this afternoon.

More thunderstorms are expected later Tuesday night and into the second-half of the week.

Big picture view:

Southeast Michigan can expect thunderstorms throughout Tuesday afternoon, bleeding into the evening as the state continues to persist through a heat wave.

Heavy downpours and gusty winds make up the bulk of what residents will see around the area.

That includes warnings for parts of Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, and Genesee counties.

The National Weather Service expects the warnings to last for the next hour before another batch of storms moves through later this evening.

Severe weather threats

Timeline:

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph, half an inch of rain, and several rounds of thunder will play a role in the first push of severe weather in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.

There is also a chance of hail, which could damage roofs, siding and trees.

The rain arrived at the tail end of a major heat wave that cooked the Midwest with temperatures exceeding the mid-90s.

A chance of thunderstorms will persist until about 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The next chance for storms will be at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Shower chances will persist throughout the day and into the rest of the week.

Related article

Traffic closures

The blast of storms also left flooding on highways around Detroit. Traffic has slowed in the following areas:

Northbound I-75 between downtown and Seven Mile

Southbound I-75 between 12 Mile and Seven Mile

Both directions of I-94 in Detroit

Grand River (M-5) in southern Oakland County is blocked due to a downed power line

DTE Outages

There are also 25,000 people without power.

DTE's outage tracker shows homes without power are dispersed around Southeast Michigan.

See the map here.