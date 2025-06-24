Severe weather moving through Michigan with thunderstorm threat around Metro Detroit
(FOX 2) - Severe weather is moving through Michigan with a fresh batch of thunderstorms popping up around Metro Detroit this afternoon.
More thunderstorms are expected later Tuesday night and into the second-half of the week.
Big picture view:
Southeast Michigan can expect thunderstorms throughout Tuesday afternoon, bleeding into the evening as the state continues to persist through a heat wave.
Heavy downpours and gusty winds make up the bulk of what residents will see around the area.
That includes warnings for parts of Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, and Genesee counties.
The National Weather Service expects the warnings to last for the next hour before another batch of storms moves through later this evening.
Severe weather threats
Timeline:
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph, half an inch of rain, and several rounds of thunder will play a role in the first push of severe weather in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.
There is also a chance of hail, which could damage roofs, siding and trees.
The rain arrived at the tail end of a major heat wave that cooked the Midwest with temperatures exceeding the mid-90s.
A chance of thunderstorms will persist until about 11 p.m. Tuesday night. The next chance for storms will be at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Shower chances will persist throughout the day and into the rest of the week.
Traffic closures
The blast of storms also left flooding on highways around Detroit. Traffic has slowed in the following areas:
- Northbound I-75 between downtown and Seven Mile
- Southbound I-75 between 12 Mile and Seven Mile
- Both directions of I-94 in Detroit
- Grand River (M-5) in southern Oakland County is blocked due to a downed power line
DTE Outages
There are also 25,000 people without power.
DTE's outage tracker shows homes without power are dispersed around Southeast Michigan.
The Source: Warnings from the National Weather Service as well as FOX 2's meteorology team were used while reporting this story.