Snow greets Metro Detroit Friday morning with a warm-up next week
(FOX 2) - Another cold start to your day. Wind chill values are in the single digits. Although the wind is expected to be light, wind chills will remain low, in the single digits and teens throughout the day.
Light snow will greet you this morning. Accumulation amounts are expected to be around two tenths of an inch. Doesn't sound like much, but it could coat roadways, making travel slick.
It will be a quiet weekend ahead with another chance for snow Saturday. That will also on the light side.
Monday brings another shot for snow, but it's also the start of a warm-up. We trade readings in the 20s for highs in the 30s and even 40s by midweek.
The Source: FOX 2's meteorology team contributed to this report.