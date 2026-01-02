Snow greets Metro Detroit Friday morning with a warm-up next week

The Brief The end of another round of snow is wrapping up Friday morning with single-digit wind chills greeting Metro Detroit. Roadways won't be as slick as they have been in the past, but motorists should still be wary while driving around. More snow could fall Saturday before a warm-up next week.



Another cold start to your day. Wind chill values are in the single digits. Although the wind is expected to be light, wind chills will remain low, in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

Light snow will greet you this morning. Accumulation amounts are expected to be around two tenths of an inch. Doesn't sound like much, but it could coat roadways, making travel slick.

It will be a quiet weekend ahead with another chance for snow Saturday. That will also on the light side.

Monday brings another shot for snow, but it's also the start of a warm-up. We trade readings in the 20s for highs in the 30s and even 40s by midweek.