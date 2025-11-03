Snow in Metro Detroit: First flakes expected to fall soon

The Brief Metro Detroit is expecting its first chance of snowflakes this season this weekend. The expected snowfall is not projected to be a major event or accumulate, as ground temperatures remain too warm. This potential light snow aligns closely with the region's historical average for the first measurable snowfall, which is typically around November 16.



Get your Halloween decorations put away and, if you haven't started yet, get to work on those leaves. The second half of fall is here and we're about to see our first flakes of the season.

Metro Detroit may finally be dusting off the winter cobwebs this coming weekend, as the first chance of snowflakes enters the forecast.

Timeline:

The first snow of the season is expected to arrive on Sunday night, November 9th, into Monday morning, November 10th.

There's no snowmen coming to your front yard with this snowfall as it's not shaping up to be a major event. However, this marks our first flirtation with wintry weather.

it's also the first flakes we've seen since April 15.

The timing lines up right around average for southeast Michigan, where the first measurable snowfall typically arrives around November 16th. In other words, this potential early-week snow would be just a few days ahead of schedule.

The setup looks pretty typical for snow this time of year: A push of colder air behind a passing front will drop temperatures into the 30s late Sunday night, with just enough moisture lingering to produce a few light rain or snow showers.

Ground temperatures are still relatively warm, so accumulation isn’t expected — but those first flakes will be enough to remind us that winter is knocking on the door.

Dig deeper:

For those who like to keep weather trivia on hand, the earliest snowflakes ever recorded in Detroit came on October 12, 2006 — a shocker that arrived before many trees had even finished changing color.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the latest first snowfall came on December 29, 1998, certainly not a white Christmas that year!

Whether you love it or dread it, the return of snowflakes in the sky means the seasons are shifting. Bundle up, Metro Detroit — the next time we see precipitation, it just might sparkle.

