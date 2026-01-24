The Brief Winter weather will persist this weekend with more snowfall on Sunday followed by more freezing temperatures next week. The weather is part of the larger system impacting the country throughout the weekend. Detroit and cities around it will see between 3 adn 6 inches of snow.



If you were looking for relief from the bone-chilling temperatures that have frozen Michigan the past week, you'll have to wait awhile longer for any sort of refuge.

The system that has pushed over Michigan this week is not going anywhere. Sub-freezing temperatures will stick around until February while the wind chill will hover below zero.

However, it's the snow that is playing the most immediate factor, with half a foot expected in parts of Metro Detroit on Sunday.

Winter Weather persists

Approximately 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected for most of the region on Sunday.

Snow will start falling in bursts just after midnight, picking up in the morning and afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for almost every county in southern Michigan, except for Monroe County, which is under a Winter Storm warning.

That region will receive part of what is hitting the rest of the country further to the south. A mixture of freezing rain and snow could lead to ice accumulation in parts, leading to worse hazards.

Local perspective:

Detroit is expected to see just under 7 inches of snow.

Pontiac will see about 5 inches while Ann Arbor will see about 6 and a half inches of snow.

Communities closer to Lake Huron will get the worst of it thanks to some lake-enhanced snowfall.

Depending on the temperature at the time, accumulation could be higher thanks to the snow not being as wet. Colder temperatures also pull in more moisture, which leads to more flakes falling.

Outlook from the National Weather Service ahead of Sunday snow.

Record low temperatures in Flint

The temperatures have dropped so far that some parts of the state hit a record.

According to the National Weather Service, the community of Flint saw a record low temperatures of -24 degrees. The group said that broke the old daily record of -13 degrees, which was recorded in 1963.

The all-time record for the city is -25 degrees, which was set back in 1976 and again in 2015.

Related article

Timeline:

More snow could hit later in the week as well.

Chances for snowfall will persist throughout the week. After letting up on Monday, more is expected by Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Temperatures won't climb higher than 20 degrees, which will be the warmest the week gets.