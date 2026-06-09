Southeast Michigan storms move in Tuesday

The Brief A mild and muggy start to Tuesday will give way to hot and humid conditions for the rest of the week. Temperature highs in the 80s will push the first half of June into the hottest weather Metro Detroit has seen this year. There will also be storms moving in later this day.



A mild and muggy start to your Tuesday will give way to hot and humid conditions. Highs this afternoon are expected to be near 85 degrees, a departure from the 78 we normally get this time of the year.

The heat will only continue tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the 90s, and heat index values (combination of high heat and humidity) in the mid to upper 90s.

Storms will be present too. Downpours and windy conditions expected by afternoon. Scattered showers for Wednesday, storms possible again Thursday.

Temperatures finally cool off by Sunday, with highs near 80 degrees.