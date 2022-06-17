Southeast Michigan to see plenty of sunshine this weekend, mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday

After a bit of a wild weather week we are rewarded with a spectacular weekend forecast.

The heat and humidity are taking a break, as a cold front has helped reset the atmosphere. Friday will see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 84 degrees. The mugginess is much lower too as the humid air has been pushed south.

Saturday and Sunday will each have highs in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. No rain is expected.

In fact, this cooler drier weekend air may be even a little "chilly" as we wake up on Saturday and Sunday mornings - each has a morning temperature in the low to middle-50s.

Next week we return to the extreme summer heat, with a Tuesday temperature forecast at 96 degrees. So enjoy this break in the heat while it's here.

And Happy Father's Day everyone! Enjoy the great weather!