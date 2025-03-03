Southeast Michigan weather: Warm start to the week but cold returns

Get ready for a warm-up starting Monday as we'll get sunny skies and temperatures slightly above normal.

Monday begins with temperatures in the 20s without the gusty winds that permeated all weekend. That means no wind chill on Monday!

Afternoon highs reach near seasonal values. Right around 41 degrees ahead of a southwest flow.

On Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 40s for almost all of southeast Michigan as rain moves in – so any lingering snow piles near your driveway will likely melt away.

Low pressure ramps up, bringing windy conditions with periods of rain through Wednesday. Highs near 54 by midweek!

TRACK THE WEATHER ALL WEEK WITH THE FOX 2 WEATHER APP.

But – if you know anything about building warmth, it means it's about to cold again.

Cold air arrives Wednesday evening acould turn any remaining moisture into a wintry mix Thursday morning with lows around 31.

Highs Thursday drop to 39. With readings teasing seasonal values Friday. Colder overnights, in the 20s bring the threat of snow back for the weekend.