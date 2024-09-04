Expand / Collapse search

Sweet stretch of weather continues before heat and humidity climb later this week

By
Published  September 4, 2024 6:19am EDT
FOX 2 Detroit

Warm and mild for Wednesday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

(FOX 2) - Our sweet stretch of weather continues for another day Wednesday!

High pressure moves east and temperatures will climb Thursday. Humidity rises too before a big time drop going into the weekend. 

The cold front brings rain on Thursday night and Friday. A couple of rumbles of thunder are possible, but at this point severe weather is not a concern. 

The fall feel will be around for the weekend. Rain showers are expected Saturday with drier weather showing up on Sunday.


 