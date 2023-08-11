Thunderstorm risk in Southeast Michigan Friday could bring hail, 60 mph wind gusts

The possibility of severe weather in Southeast Michigan on Friday has the National Weather Service asking residents to be ready for strong wind gusts, hail, and thunderstorms.

Widely scattered showers are expected to arrive in the late afternoon and early evening in Metro Detroit, with the majority of rain expected to fall after 5 p.m.

The bulk of inclement weather in the region will be gone by 10 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Outlook comes with threats of hail up to an inch in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, and the possibility of a tornado, the weather service's social media said. While a "weak isolated tornado" can't be ruled out in the forecast, it's not a main threat the weather service is paying attention to.

The alert also came with a Special Marine Warning for anyone along Lake Erie due to hazardous wind gusts pushing water around and causing larger waves. Monroe Harbor, Detroit Beach, Stony Point, and Estral Beach were all expected to be in the path of severe weather.