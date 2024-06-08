35-year-old victim shot, killed on Southfield Freeway

article

A 35-year-old person was killed following a shooting on the exit ramp from north Southfield to I-96 in Detroit shortly after 6 p.m. June 7.

Police had the ramp closed for more than three hours while they swept the area, including using their K-9 units. Multiple shell casings were recovered during the search.

The gender of the victim, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital, was not released by police.

No suspect information was released by police.

Police search the area of I-96 and Southfield Road after a fatal shooting happened June 8. (Fox 2 Photo by Jeff Holloway)