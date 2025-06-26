Thursday storms in Southeast Michigan: Live updates

With heat and humidity building in Metro Detroit, expect to see pop up storms throughout the day on Thursday.

Temperatures will hit the high 80s on Thursday but the humidity will increase the indices to feel like it's even hotter.

While the risk of severe threat is limited, it's not zero and we expect to see storms bubble up throughout the day. Our biggest threat will be downpours and high winds.

11:58 a.m.:

The first thunderstorm warning of the day was issued for areas south of Detroit, specifically in Trenton, Woodwave, and Riverview – among other communities.

Wind speeds for this cell could hit up to 60 MPH with pea-sized hail possible.

The storm warning is set to expire at 12:45 p.m.

