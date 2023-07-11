Tornado Warning issued for Lapeer County on Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Lapeer County until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday as a strong line of thunderstorms push through the county.

Just before 3 p.m., a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was potted near Millington, Michigan, and was moving east at 25 MPH. This storm has radar-indicated rotation and is capable of quarter-size hail.

The storm is expected into Clifford around 3:25 p.m. and North Branch about 5 minutes later.

Anyone in the path of the storm is urged to take cover now - whether that's in the basement or interior portion of your home and away from windows.