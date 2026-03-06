Southwest Michigan devastated by severe weather as injuries reported from damaging winds

The Brief Severe weather blasted Southwest Michigan late Friday morning after a tornado swept through the region. Videos showed a twister blowing across Union Lake. There was extensive damage reported at various locations in Branch and St. Joseph Counties. Severe weather continued to push through Michigan's Lower Peninsula Friday evening.



Michigan was struck by severe weather mid-Friday afternoon, leaving communities in the southwest portion of the state damaged by multiple tornadoes.

Video from counties in St. Joseph and Branch showed buildings, stores, and homes damaged after extreme winds blasted their way through Southwest Michigan.

Severe weather was expected to continue pushing east through the Lower Peninsula.

According to Michigan's emergency management, the governor had activated the state's operations center.

Severe weather in Michigan

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for Mendon, Sherwood, and Union City around 4:30 p.m. Videos posted on social media showed a tornado blowing by Union Lake.

The weather service continued to order warnings as the storm tracked across the southern Lower Peninsula.

Officials said to look out for quarter-size hail and flying debris. People were told to take shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor.

Consumers Energy also reported several thousand outages in the area around Union City and Joppa, southwest of Battle Creek.

On the Ground:

Video shows the storm rolling through Union City on Union Lake. The video was taken by TJ Secord and shows the speed and size of the twister.

More video, this one taken in Three Rivers, captured the moment a tornado took shape and began to whip debris across the area.

At the same time, a Menards was severely damaged by the high winds, collapsing the roof.

What they're saying:

Michigan State Police passed along a message from the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office after reports of a tornado touching down in Three Rivers.

"We are asking everyone to please stay away from the north end of St. Joseph County until further notice. Emergency personnel are currently responding to an active situation in that area, and it is critical that our firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS, and other emergency workers have clear access to do their jobs safely and effectively.

Unnecessary traffic and onlookers can delay response times and create additional hazards for both the public and first responders.

If you do not live in the immediate area or do not have essential business there, please avoid traveling to the north end of the county at this time.

We appreciate your cooperation and patience as our emergency teams work to manage the situation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available."

Governor activates emergency operations center

The governor activated the State Emergency Operations Center in response to the severe weather.

The order is for Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph Counties. Injuries have been reported. The center said it was operating at a Level 3 monitoring status.

