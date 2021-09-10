Warm conditions move in over the weekend, bringing temperatures in the 80s

We're wrapping up the week with one more "cool" day before we shoot back up into the 80s for the weekend.

For now, early morning temperatures are clocking in the 50s & 40s.

We will warm to the mid-70s this afternoon under partly sunny skies.

High pressure nudging into the Great Lakes today will shift east over the weekend, allowing a windier Saturday as a warmer feel takes hold.

As high pressure shifts east, a cold front will drop in bringing a chance for wet weather with it.

Looks like much of Sunday stays dry with the chance for a shower or storm later in the day becoming more likely Sunday night.

Advertisement

Occasional showers or storms appear possible early next week with our best bet for storms centered on the middle of the week.