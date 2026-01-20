Expand / Collapse search

What is Diamond Dust? Michiganders could see beautiful winter phenomenon this week

By and Jack Nissen
Published  January 20, 2026 3:08pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
The Brief

    • Temperatures are bone-chillingly cold in Southeast Michigan this week. 
    • The Arctic air is spurring an interesting weather phenomenon called Diamond Dust. 

(FOX 2) - It is so cold outside in Southeast Michigan that some of the moisture floating in the air is freezing into ice crystals.

This winter phenomenon might be playing tricks on your eyes, appearing like snow despite blue skies and no clouds showing above. The strange occurrence has a name too: Diamond Dust.

The twinkle in the air can look more like glitter than snow at times.

What is Diamond Dust?

Diamond Dust is the term for tiny ice crystals that form seemingly out of thin air. 

Not an uncommon sight in the coldest regions of the Earth, it is a little more unusual to see in Metro Detroit. That's because temperatures this week have fallen into the single-digits and feel even colder with the help of wind. 

Big picture view:

For diamond dust to form, the primary ingredient is freezing temperatures. 

But humidity is also key. The moisture in the air is what one sees after it solidifies due to the temperatures. That's because even after conditions dip below freezing, small droplets of water can remain liquid. 

But once it gets to about 14 degrees cold, those droplets can form around the particles in the air.

The result are glowing halos and pillars of light that appear out of the sky. 

The Source: FOX 2's meteorology team was cited for this story. 

