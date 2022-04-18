Winter Weather Advisories across Southeast Michigan; up to 4 inches of snow possible

This is not what we want on April 18th.

But at least the morning commute will be dry.

Rain or rain/snow kicks off late this morning and changes to snow this afternoon. And it will stick.

Those under the Winter Weather Advisory stand the best chance to see the snow stick on the roads while others may wind up with simply snow on the grass, cars, etc... But we'll all see the flakes fly this afternoon, check out your totals.

Snow accumulation is expected to be highest in northern counties across the southeast Michigan region. The advisory includes Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola, Lapeer, and St. Clair Counties, where 3-6 inches are expected.

The advisory will stick around until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

An advisory is also expected for Macomb and Oakland Counties between noon and 7 p.m. Monday. Up to 4 inches is expected, which the majority falling between 1 and 5 p.m.

The snow looks to be on the heavier side will be wet. Additional snowfall will persist into the evening, lasting the longest in the thumb region.

Ok, so let's cleanse ourselves from the snow and look ahead. Check out the 60s and 70s coming!

That will come with rain at times.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning, we should squeeze out some showers with another shot of rain Friday as temperatures take a brief step back before the 70s set up for the weekend.