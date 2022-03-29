Winter weather advisory in Southeast Michigan Tuesday night and 60 degree weather Wednesday

We're warming up to 60 degrees tomorrow!

But first, a Winter Weather Advisory.

Which will not be an issue for us today. Cold with sun and increasing clouds this afternoon.

Closer to midnight we'll see a quick burst of snow that changes to freezing rain which will linger into at least parts of your Wednesday morning commute.

Minor ice amounts up to a tenth of an inch of rain are most likely in our northern communities, but all of us may encounter slick roads tonight and tomorrow morning before our temperatures surge.

And there will be a range in temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

There may be a few showers around Wednesday midday and afternoon, but it looks like a decent amount of the day winds up dry.

Soak it in as the cold front comes through Thursday morning with a round of rain and our temperatures fall again to finish the week.