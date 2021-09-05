Chef Bobby’s Garlic Butter Pork Chops

Give your grilled pork chops a little something ‘extra.’ Butter and a cast iron skillet are a game changer.

Ingredients:

4 pork loin chops

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon freshly minced rosemary

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Mix together butter, rosemary, and garlic in a bowl.

Step 3: Add the oil to a skillet over medium heat. Set the pork chops in the skillet. Cook for 4 minutes on each side.

Step 4: Place the skillet in the oven and cook for 10-12 minutes. Serve with the garlic butter!

