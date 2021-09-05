Chef Bobby’s Garlic Butter Pork Chops
Give your grilled pork chops a little something ‘extra.’ Butter and a cast iron skillet are a game changer.
Ingredients:
4 pork loin chops
kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon freshly minced rosemary
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Directions:
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper.
Step 2: Mix together butter, rosemary, and garlic in a bowl.
Step 3: Add the oil to a skillet over medium heat. Set the pork chops in the skillet. Cook for 4 minutes on each side.
Step 4: Place the skillet in the oven and cook for 10-12 minutes. Serve with the garlic butter!
