Easy homemade Halloween treats for kids of all ages

Chef Kelli Lewton, owner of Two Unique Caterers in Royal Oak, shows FOX 2 her favorite DIY Halloween treats that are fun for the whole family. For more information visit www.twounique.com.

Wicked Sweet Treats

So many fun inspirations when it comes to Halloween gatherings for adults or kids and it does not have to be super time consuming, first find time saving blueprint ideas and then a few of our favorite recipes.

· Purchase inexpensive petit cupcakes at your local grocery store, add Halloween sprinkles and or top them with more seasonal colored frosting.

· Store purchased brownies, dip in chocolate add sprinkles or pipe a spooky spider or ghost.

· Dip pretzels in chocolate and decorate with festive sprinkles

· Decorate pre purchased Krispie treats dip in chocolate or frost

· Make ghostly marshmallow pops, place on a stick and dip in white chocolate, then cool and another dap of dark chocolate for eyes and mouth

Wicked Whoopie Pies

Makes about 48 two-inch cakes

· 1 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

· 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

· 1 ½ teaspoon baking soda

· ½ teaspoon salt

· 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

· 4 Tablespoons vegetable shortening

· 1 cup brown sugar

· 1 egg

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 1 cup milk

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees

2. In a bowl sift flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt together and set aside.

3. In a stand mixer beat together butter, shortening and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and beat for another 2 minutes.

4. Alternate adding the flour mixture and milk and beat until completely combined.

5. Scoop 1 tablespoon portions of batter onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, approximately 2 inches apart and bake for about 10 minutes.

6. Once cooled, pipe buttercream or store-bought icing in the middle 2 pies.

Wicked Decorations

· Roll edge of whoopie pie in Halloween sprinkles or candies

· Use melted white chocolate to pipe spider webs on the top

· Use melted chocolate to glue on candy eyes and liquorish for legs to make spiders or monsters of your choice

Creepy Cakesicles

Blueprint

1. Bake off your favorite cake, from scratch or box mix and let cool.

2. Once cooled, crumble cake and mix in buttercream until desired texture. (About 65 % cake 35% frosting/buttercream)

3. Press mixture into cakesicle molds and insert popsicle sticks, place in freezer.

4. Once frozen, pop cakesicles out of molds and dip into melted chocolate or candy melts.

5. Using your choice of Halloween candy, chocolates, and décor, create creepy monsters or silly ghost and enjoy!

Sidrah’s Favorite Chocolate Cake

· 3 cups flour

· 3 cups sugar

· 1 cup plus 2T cocoa powder

· 1 Tablespoon baking soda

· 2 teaspoon baking powder

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 4 eggs

· 12 oz brewed coffee

· 12 oz buttermilk

· ½ cup vegetable oil

· 2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

In a large bowl sift and whisk together dry ingredients, make a well in the center and add in wet ingredients, mixing until completely combined. Pour batter into 8-9inch grease cake pans and bake at 350 degrees 18-25 minutes until cake springs bake when touched