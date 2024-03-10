Recipe: Homemade ranch with Grand Trunk Pub

Classic Ranch Dressing Recipe:

Ingredients:

- 1 cup mayonnaise

- 1/2 cup sour cream

- 1/2 cup buttermilk

- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

- 1 teaspoon garlic powder

- 1 teaspoon onion powder

- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

- 1/2 teaspoon dried dill

- Salt and pepper to taste



Instructions:

1. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, and buttermilk until well combined.

2. Add Dijon mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, chives, parsley, and dried dill. Mix well.

3. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Adjust seasonings as needed.

4. For a thinner consistency, add more buttermilk, a tablespoon at a time.

5. Transfer to a jar or airtight container, refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.