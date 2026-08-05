District 13 Primary: Donavan McKinney ousts Shri Thanedar

The Brief 13th District Representative Shri Thanedar is projected to lose to newcomer Donavan McKinney. The incumbent's loss was the latest in a string of progressive victories in Michigan. The self-described Socialist is a heavy favorite in the Democrat district.



Donnavan McKinney is projected to beat incumbent Shri Thanedar in an upset of the U.S. District 13 Democratic primary.

McKinney's race was called shortly before 10 a.m. a day after Election Day on a primary day when progressive Democrats scored multiple victories, including Abdul El-Sayed's slim victory over Haley Stevens.

The self-described Socialist earned a majority of votes over Thanedar. His win likely means Detroit will have Black representation due to the district's heavily Democratic sway.

What they're saying:

The Democratic National Committee Chair applauded McKinney's victory.

"As a Detroit native who is serving his community in the Michigan Legislature, Donavan has spent his career fighting to expand opportunity for working families, lower costs, improve healthcare, and invest in local neighborhoods. Michigan Democrats have nominated a proven champion who will always put the people of his district first. The DNC is ready to work alongside him to lower costs and deliver for working families."