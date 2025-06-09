Father's Day: Positive father figure can benefit child's development, experts say

The Brief A positive father figure can significantly benefit a child's development, according to the American Pediatric Association. Doctors say fathers have evolved from distant providers to actively involved family members, both physically and emotionally. Father's Day was established as a permanent holiday in 1972.



Father's Day is on the horizon, meaning it is almost time to celebrate dads who have been there for many throughout life.

Meanwhile, health experts say positive father figures have a significant impact on how a child is shaped as they grow into adulthood.

The American Pediatric Association states that a positive father figure or male role model can significantly benefit a child's development, even if the man is not biologically related to the child.

Dr. Sabrina Jackson told FOX 2 that the role of a father or father figure is crucial. Over the decades, the role men play in the family has evolved from being a somewhat distant provider to someone who is very involved in the family both physically and emotionally.

That support can come from many places.

So, as we celebrate fathers, we recognize that family comes in many forms.

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 15.