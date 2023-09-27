Elevate your tailgate food with fresh-baked pizza and air fried chicken wings
Basic Pizza Making Instructions:
- Prepare Your Outdoor Pizza Oven:Light up your Ooni oven (or any other outdoor pizza oven) according to the manufacturer's instructions. For most wood-fired pizza ovens, this will involve adding hardwood pellets or logs and allowing the oven to come up to temperature. Ideally, you want a temperature of around 750°F (400°C).
- Prepare Your Dough: You can either buy pre-made pizza dough or make your own. If making your own, make sure to give it ample time to rise. once ready, divide the dough into small balls, typically between 180-230 grams each, depending on how large you want your pizzas. On a floured surface, use your hands or a rolling pin to shape the dough into a flat, round disc. Try to keep the center relatively thin and allow for a thicker crust at the edge.
- Prepare Your Toppings: Have all your toppings ready to go before you start cooking, as the process can be quite fast once the pizza is in the oven. For our basic recipe, you'll need tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. (See the recipe below.)
- Assemble Your Pizza: Place your shaped dough onto a floured pizza peel (this will help you slide the pizza into the oven). Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce over the base. Add a generous amount of mozzarella cheese. Add your chosen toppings.
- Cooking the Pizza: Slide the pizza into the preheated pizza oven. Depending on the heat of your oven, the pizza can cook in anywhere from 90 seconds to 5 minutes. Watch it closely! Rotate the pizza as needed to ensure even cooking. Once the edges are golden and the cheese is bubbling and slightly browned, remove the pizza from the oven.
- Serve and Enjoy:Allow the pizza to cool for a minute or two, then slice and serve immediately.
Basic Margherita Pizza Recipe:
Ingredients:
- Pizza dough (either store-bought or homemade)
- Tomato sauce (either store-bought or a simple blend of crushed tomatoes, salt, and olive oil)
- Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced or torn into pieces
- Fresh basil leaves
- Olive oil
- Salt
Instructions:
- Follow the shaping instructions from the pizza-making guide above.
- Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce on the shaped dough.
- Distribute slices or pieces of mozzarella cheese across the pizza.
- Drizzle a bit of olive oil over the top and sprinkle with a pinch of salt.
- Cook in the preheated pizza oven as instructed above.
- As soon as the pizza is out of the oven, scatter fresh basil leaves on top.
- Slice, serve, and enjoy!
Air Fryer Chicken Wings with Tangy BBQ Sauce
Ingredients:
For the Chicken Wings:
- 2 pounds chicken wings, split into drumettes and flats
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
For the Tangy BBQ Sauce:
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to your spice preference)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon of everything but the bagel seasoning (optional, for garnish)
Instructions:
- Prepare the Chicken Wings: Preheat your air fryer to 380°F (190°C). In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with olive oil, salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder until they are evenly coated.
- Air Fry the Chicken Wings: Place the seasoned chicken wings in a single layer in the air fryer basket, making sure they are not overcrowded (you may need to cook them in batches). Cook the wings at 380°F (190°C) for 25-30 minutes, flipping them halfway through, until they are golden brown and crispy.
- Prepare the Tangy BBQ Sauce: While the wings are cooking, prepare the sauce. In a small saucepan, combine the ketchup, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. Cook the sauce over low heat, stirring frequently, for about 5-7 minutes, until it thickens slightly and the flavors meld together. Adjust the cayenne pepper to your preferred level of spiciness.
- Toss the Wings in the Sauce: Once the chicken wings are done in the air fryer and are crispy, remove them and place them in a large mixing bowl. Pour the prepared tangy BBQ sauce over the hot wings and toss to coat them evenly with the sauce.
- Serve: Arrange the sauced wings on a serving platter. Sprinkle everything but the bagel seasoning over the wings for added flavor and garnish. Serve the delicious air-fried chicken wings with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy!
These air-fried chicken wings with tangy BBQ sauce are sure to be a hit at any gathering or as a tasty snack. Adjust the spice level to your preference, and feel free to serve them with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese dressing for a classic accompaniment. Enjoy!
Creamy Zip Sauce for Lamb Chops
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons Maggi seasoning sauce
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- Fresh chopped herbs for garnish (e.g., parsley or chives)
Instructions:
- 1. Preheat a Skillet: Heat a skillet or frying pan over medium-low heat. You'll use this to make the sauce, so make sure it's large enough to accommodate the sauce and the lamb chops. Melt the Butter: Add the unsalted butter to the preheated skillet. Allow it to melt slowly over medium-low heat. Stir occasionally to ensure even melting and prevent browning.
- Melt the Butter:
- Add Maggi Seasoning:Once the butter is completely melted, add the Maggi seasoning sauce to the skillet. Maggi sauce is quite salty, so you may not need to add extra salt. Taste the sauce before adding any salt.
- Simmer and Reduce:Allow the sauce to simmer gently over low heat for about 2-3 minutes. This will help the flavors meld together and reduce the sauce slightly.
- Incorporate Heavy Cream:After simmering, reduce the heat to low and stir in the heavy cream. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, for another 2-3 minutes. The sauce should thicken slightly as the cream combines with the butter and Maggi seasoning.
- Adjust Seasoning:Taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Depending on your preference and the saltiness of your Maggi seasoning, you may want to add a pinch of black pepper or a touch of salt. Remember that Maggi sauce is already quite flavorful, so go easy on additional seasonings.
- Serve with Lamb Chops: Remove the skillet from heat and let it cool for a minute or two. Drizzle the creamy Zip Sauce over your cooked lamb chops just before serving. Garnish with fresh chopped herbs, such as parsley or chives, for a pop of color and freshness.
This Creamy Zip Sauce is the perfect accompaniment to lamb chops, adding richness and a savory depth of flavor to your meal.