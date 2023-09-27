Elevate your tailgate food with fresh-baked pizza and air fried chicken wings

Prepare Your Outdoor Pizza Oven:Light up your Ooni oven (or any other outdoor pizza oven) according to the manufacturer's instructions. For most wood-fired pizza ovens, this will involve adding hardwood pellets or logs and allowing the oven to come up to temperature. Ideally, you want a temperature of around 750°F (400°C).

Prepare Your Dough: You can either buy pre-made pizza dough or make your own. If making your own, make sure to give it ample time to rise. once ready, divide the dough into small balls, typically between 180-230 grams each, depending on how large you want your pizzas. On a floured surface, use your hands or a rolling pin to shape the dough into a flat, round disc. Try to keep the center relatively thin and allow for a thicker crust at the edge.

Prepare Your Toppings: Have all your toppings ready to go before you start cooking, as the process can be quite fast once the pizza is in the oven. For our basic recipe, you'll need tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. (See the recipe below.)

Assemble Your Pizza: Place your shaped dough onto a floured pizza peel (this will help you slide the pizza into the oven). Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce over the base. Add a generous amount of mozzarella cheese. Add your chosen toppings.

Cooking the Pizza: Slide the pizza into the preheated pizza oven. Depending on the heat of your oven, the pizza can cook in anywhere from 90 seconds to 5 minutes. Watch it closely! Rotate the pizza as needed to ensure even cooking. Once the edges are golden and the cheese is bubbling and slightly browned, remove the pizza from the oven.

Serve and Enjoy:Allow the pizza to cool for a minute or two, then slice and serve immediately.