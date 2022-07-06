Every recipe someone could need for barbequing this summer

Chef Kelli Lewton has plenty of new recipes for anyone interested in trying some new cooking options.

From shrimp to slaw and schwarma, here are some of the recipes up for grabs - especially for BBQ season this summer.

Korean Pow Shrimp

Yield 12 satays or 32 pieces

Ingredients

¼ cup coconut aminos or Braggs liquid aminos

1 tablespoon fish sauce

3 tablespoons honey

3-4 cloves garlic finely minced

1½ tablespoons gochujang (Korean chili paste)

1½ tablespoons toasted sesame oil

Juice of ½ a lemon

Pinch of red pepper flakes

2 pounds raw (16/20 count) peeled and cleaned tail on shrimp

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds (garnish)

12 iceberg or bibb lettuce leaves (optional)

Special Equipment: 12- 8-inch bamboo skewers (soaked in water for 20 minutes before preparation of satays)

Glaze

1 tablespoon coconut oil (liquid form or melted)

1½ teaspoons avocado or olive oil

1½ teaspoons sesame oil

¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup fresh squeezed orange juice

1 small bunch of chopped cilantro.

1 small fresno or jalapeno pepper, cleaned and sliced paper thin

Recipe

In a medium bowl combine the aminos, fish sauce, honey, garlic, gochujang, sesame oil and fresh lemon juice. stir to combine. Add shrimp and toss to coat. Let shrimp marinate for 1 to 2 hours. Thread 2 shrimp on each bamboo skewer. Preheat your outdoor grill or cast-iron pan to medium high. To make the glaze, in a small bowl whisk together oils, lemon and orange juice. Stir in cilantro and pepper slices. Cook satays for approximately 2 minutes on each side until cooked through. Arrange on your serving platter, brush with glaze and sprinkle toasted sesame seeds. Serve as is on the skewer or serve off the skewer with iceberg or bibb lettuce cups as a cool lettuce "taco".

Crispy Seoul Slaw

Yield 2½ cups or 2 sides as a condiment

Ingredients

3 cups Asian style slaw mix

4 green onions cleaned and sliced thin

¼ cup matchstick cut radishes

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoons honey

1½ teaspoons gochujang

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Recipe

In a medium bowl combine Asian slaw, green onions and radishes. In a small bowl whisk together mayonnaise, lime juice, vinegar, honey, gochujang and chopped cilantro. Add dressing to slaw salad and mix thoroughly. Serve in a small bowl alongside Korean Pow Shrimp and lettuce cups.

Summer Grilling Chicken Shawarma

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs cleaned and skewered

Marinade

¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons whole milk plain yogurt

4 small garlic cloves, crushed/chopped

1 lemon, juice and zest

2 teaspoons paprika, smoked sweet

1½ teaspoons sea salt

1½ teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon pepper, freshly ground

1 teaspoon cardamom

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon turmeric

Recipe

In a large bowl whisk the marinade ingredients together. Add chicken and toss to coat. Cover bowl and let the chicken thighs marinate in the fridge for 2 hours or overnight. Heat your grill to medium-high. Spray grill with nonstick spray or coat a kitchen cloth with a little oil and brush on grill grates. Cook chicken skewers for about 4 minutes on each side, turning a few times. Let chicken rest for a few minutes then slice into sandwich size strips. Brush pita or naan bread with a little olive oil and warm on the grill for a quick minute, keep warm/wrap in foil.

Tzatziki Sauce

Yield 1½ cups

Ingredients

1 small English cucumber, grated

1 cup thick whole milk yogurt

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped dill

2 teaspoon chopped mint (optional)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon sea salt

Pinch cayenne

Directions

Drain grated cucumber in a basket style colander over a mixing bowl for a couple hours. If you have time, you can even drain it overnight. Transfer cucumber to a clean kitchen towel, and twist to ring out extra water. In a large bowl, combine cucumber with remaining ingredients. Cover and chill until time of service.

Chef’s Note

Feel free to make Tzatziki sauce a day or two ahead of time. Just drain off any extra liquid that may develop. on top. Chicken can marinate for more than a day if you want to get a head start.

Indonesian Beef Satay

Yield 16-18 pieces

Ingredients

Marinade

4 small shallots, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 (2-inch) pieces of lemon grass (white part only) chopped

3 tablespoons lime juice

3 tablespoons peanut oil

1½ tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon fennel seed

1 teaspoon turmeric

1½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon black pepper

Satays

1½ pounds sirloin steak cut into thin 1½-2-ounce strips

18 soaked bamboo skewers

18 Grilled naan or lettuce cups (or a combination)

Recipe

For the marinade, combine marinade ingredients in the food processor or blender. Place sliced beef in a large zip lock bag and pour marinade over beef. Mix evenly and refrigerate overnight. Heat grill to medium high. Spray grill with nonstick spray or brush oiled cloth or brush. Thread beef on soaked skewers. Cook beef for about 1½-2 minutes on each side Serve with cucumber, peanut sauce, salad and naan bread or lettuce cups.

Peanut Sauce

Yield 1¼ cup

Ingredients

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup coconut milk

1-inch piece fresh ginger, rough chopped

1 garlic clove

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 teaspoon sriracha

Directions

Add all ingredients to the blender and blend on high until thoroughly combined. Store in an airtight container. Pull from the fridge an hour before service.

Cucumber Salad

Yield 1 cup

Ingredients

1 large English cucumber sliced very thin

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Directions