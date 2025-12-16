Live nativity scene outside raises animal cruelty questions in Eastpointe

A live outdoor nativity scene in Eastpointe has some residents concerned, claiming animal cruelty.

The backstory:

Karen Mouradjian is upset that St. Peter's Lutheran Church used live animals in its nativity scene on Dec. 3rd exposing them to possible harm in the freezing temperatures.

She shared photos and video of the animals, claiming there wasn't adequate shelter for the animals which she says violates a state statute.

"You can see nothing was done for these rabbits," she said. "The Michigan Anti-Cruelty Statute is MCL 750.50 Section 1, Section L, that mandates adequate shelter from the elements. Again, the texts in the video show there was no shelter, period. The Animal Welfare Act also references to outdoor housing, and the cutoff is 40 degrees.

"You have to provide additional shelter and protections if it's under 40 degrees, they did nothing."

When FOX 2 went to the church for comment we were told politely to leave.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Corey Haines released a statement that the situation was being looked into.

"The multiple videos and statements provided by the complainant are under review at this time, and we will provide more information at a later date," Haines said.

The city manager released a statement through the city attorney:

"This situation is under review. The investigation is ongoing"

A City Council meeting will be held later Tuesday night where the topic is expected to be brought up.