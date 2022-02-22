Preparing Steak au Poivre at Andiamo's new bistro the Statler

Preparing food from Andiamo's new kitchen in Detroit, head chef Jim Oppat prepared Steak au Poivre.

The Statler French American Bistro, an upscale restaurant on Washington Boulevard opened in late 2021 at the site of the former Statler hotel.

The recipe for the latest meal is below:

Ingredients (Steak)

1 pound of Filet Mignon medallions cut into 4 each-4-ounce pieces (or substitute 2 each 8-10 ounce NY Strip Steaks)

1 fl. Oz. of Olive Oil

As needed Kosher salt seasoning

¼ cup of Freshly milled peppercorns

½ cup of Red wine, what ever you will be drinking with dinner

8 oz of Herb butter from recipe below

12 oz of Roasted potatoes from recipe below

1 pound of Asparagus from recipe below

Recipe

Have your portioned steaks ready and allow to come to room temperature before cooking, about 20 minutes should be sufficient. Season them with kosher salt evenly and then crust them with the cracked peppercorns, pressing somewhat firmly into the pepper to allow it to adhere. Heat the oil in a large skillet and allow it to begin to smoke slightly before adding the steaks to the pan, make sure the pan is large enough to ensure you don’t overcrowd it and reduce the heat too quickly. Heat should be medium-high. Sear heavily on both sides about 3-4 minutes, flipping only once. You can check the doneness of the meat by inserting a digital thermometer into the steak. Medium rare should be 120 F, medium 130 F, medium well 140 F. Remove the steaks to a platter and keep warm. Deglaze the pan with the red wine and allow to reduce by half, reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the herb butter and stir constantly to emulsify or blend into the wine to form a smooth consistent sauce. Do not allow to boil, just keep at low simmer and remove once all of the butter is almost melted. Place the steaks with the potatoes, asparagus on large serving plate and pour the red wine butter sauce over all.

Ingredients (Herb butter)

8 ounces of Butter, 2 sticks, softened

1 Tbls. of Garlic, minced

1 Tbls. of Shallot, minced

2 Tbls. of Fresh chopped herbs (parsley, chives, chervil, tarragon)

Pinch of Salt and Pepper

If desired, Dijon mustard about 2 Tbls. will add great flavor

Recipe

Leave the butter out to soften overnight or carefully warm in short burst in the microwave to soften without melting it. Mix all of the items together in a small mixing bowl and using wax paper, roll into a cylinder to store for later use. This can be made ahead of time and kept refrigerated for up to 7 days or frozen and sliced as needed.

Ingredients (Roasted Potatoes)

12 oz of Tri-Colored One Bite Potatoes

2 fl. Oz. of Olive Oil

2 Tbls. of Rosemary, fresh chopped (use 1 Tbls. dry as a substitute)

2-3 cloves of Garlic, fresh minced

As needed, Salt and Milled Pepper

Recipe

Advertisement