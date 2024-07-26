Officer Mohamed Said will be laid to rest Friday, a few days after the Melvindale police officer was murdered on the job.

Law enforcement members from across Michigan and beyond are expected to be in Dearborn for Said's funeral.

A public funeral will be held from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center before a ceremony at the American Moslem Society, also in Dearborn.

When Said's body is moved from the Performing Arts Center to the mosque, the processional will pass by his parents' house as a symbolic end of watch. Before every shift, Said made a point to drive past their home. Those wishing to watch the processional can see it from Oakwood between Allen and Schaefer Highway around 10 a.m.

On Thursday, the community filled a visitation for Said.

"I'm gonna miss him tremendously. He was like a son to me," Melvindale Police Chief Robert Kennaley said. "I met him in high school, and he said, ‘I want to be a police officer, so he’s going to be truly missed."

What happened

Michael Lopez, 44, is accused of killing Said while the officer investigated a suspicious person call Sunday morning.

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Michael Lopez during his arraignment on July 25, 2024

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

Lopez was arrested Monday evening in Detroit after a tip led police to him. Prosecutors said Lopez had a knife in his possession, along with drugs, when he was caught in Detroit.

He was arraigned Thursday on 12 charges, including murder, possession of drugs, and numerous weapons charges.