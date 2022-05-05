Expand / Collapse search

Public House in Ferndale prepares Wedge salad with Buttermilk Dill Dressing

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

Public House presents Wedge Salad with Buttermilk Dill Dressing

The cooks over at Ferndale's Public House have the perfect light summer entree to share: Wedge Salad with Buttermilk Dill Dressing. Back open since last December, the restaurant has a revitalized menu and updated interior.

(FOX 2) - Public House is gearing up for its first big summer season after renovating the restaurant and revamping its menu.

The new vegan-inspired foods have been a boon among the Ferndale patrons that have come in so far. 

The chefs at the Nine Mile location prepared the restaurants House Wedge Salad with Buttermilk Dill Dressing on FOX 2.

Public House Wedge Salad ingredients

  • 1/2 head of Iceberg Lettuce - outer leaves removed and cut in half.  Arrange each quarter on a plate and top with:
  • 2 Thick Slices Bacon - crumbled
  • 1 Teaspoon of Finely Chopped Parsley and Dill 
  • 1 Egg - Soft Boiled - quartered 
  • 2 Teaspoons Creamy Bleu Cheese, crumbled
  • 8 halved Cherry Tomatoes 
  • 2 Teaspoons Shaved Red Onion 

Then drizzle with Buttermilk Dill Dressing 

Public House Buttermilk Dill Dressing ingredients: 

  • 1/8 cup Hot Sauce 
  • 1/4 cup Roasted Garlic Puree 
  • 2 Teaspoon Lemon Juice 
  • 2 Teaspoon White Wine Vinegar 
  • 1/2 cup Dijon Mustard 
  • 1 cup Mayonnaise 
  • 2 cups Buttermilk 
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Coarse Black Pepper 
  • 1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt 
  • 1/4 cup Finely Chopped Fresh Dill and Parsley mixed/to taste