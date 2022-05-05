Public House in Ferndale prepares Wedge salad with Buttermilk Dill Dressing

Public House is gearing up for its first big summer season after renovating the restaurant and revamping its menu.

The new vegan-inspired foods have been a boon among the Ferndale patrons that have come in so far.

The chefs at the Nine Mile location prepared the restaurants House Wedge Salad with Buttermilk Dill Dressing on FOX 2.

Public House Wedge Salad ingredients

1/2 head of Iceberg Lettuce - outer leaves removed and cut in half. Arrange each quarter on a plate and top with:

2 Thick Slices Bacon - crumbled

1 Teaspoon of Finely Chopped Parsley and Dill

1 Egg - Soft Boiled - quartered

2 Teaspoons Creamy Bleu Cheese, crumbled

8 halved Cherry Tomatoes

2 Teaspoons Shaved Red Onion

Then drizzle with Buttermilk Dill Dressing

Public House Buttermilk Dill Dressing ingredients:

