'A Night in Italy' recipe: Abbruzzese sauce

Chef Mauro Querio and Chef Alex Lozovoj are coming together for "A Night in Italy" to benefit the Anton Art Center.

They shared an Italian recipe you can make at home yourself.

Abbruzzese Sauce (Norcina)

Ingredients

1/2 pound plain Italian sausage, crumbled

Rosemary, to taste

1/2 cup minced shallot

1/2 cup white wine

1 pint heavy cream

3 tablespoons shaved black truffle

1/4 cup white truffle oil

Salt and white pepper to taste

Handful of Parmigiano -Reggiano

1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

Recipe

Saute crumbled sausage until brown with rosemary.

Add shallot, and saute until lightly translucent.

Add white wine to deglaze.

Add heavy cream and bring to simmer for 5 minutes.

Add black truffle and season accordingly with salt and pepper.

Reduce 15-20 minutes until it coats the back of a spoon.

Add truffle oil. If using immediately, toss in pasta with Parmigiano and parsley. if using later, cool in ice bath and refrigerate.