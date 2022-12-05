Recipe: Smith & Co. Vegan Bolognese
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Smith and Co. joined FOX 2 on Meatless Monday to show how to make its vegan Bolognese.
Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp Oil
- 2 ea Spanish Onions
- 3 cups Carrots Diced
- 3 cups Celery Diced
- 12 ea Garlic Cloves Chopped
- 1/2 tsp Gochugaru
- 2 tbsp Fresh Oregano rough chopped
- 2/3 cups tomato paste
- 1/2 cups red wine
- 2.5 cups black lentils
- 28 oz crushed tomato
- 7 cups Veggie Stock
- 1 1/2 Cups Hemp Seed
- 4 tsp Balsamic
- TT Salt and Pepper
What to do:
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots and sauté for 2-3 minutes, then add the onions, celery, garlic, salt, pepper, and gochugaru.
- Cook for a 7-8 minutes, stirring.
- Add tomato and caramelize a bit in the pan, then deglaze with the red wine and scrape up the bits in the bottom of the pan.
- Cook the wine for a few minutes then add the canned tomatoes and their juices, cook down for a few minutes. Add lentils, veggie stock, and hemp seeds.
- Bring to a boil, cover tightly, lower heat to low, and simmer gently for 20-25 minutes until the lentils are tender.
- Uncover. Continue cooking until most of the liquid has cooked off.
- Stir in the balsamic vinegar and oregano.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over your choice of cooked pasta and enjoy!