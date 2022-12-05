Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Smith & Co. Vegan Bolognese

Published 
Recipes
FOX 2 Detroit

Meatless Mondays: Vegan Bolognese from Smith & Co.

How to make Smith & Co.'s Vegan Bolognese.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Smith and Co. joined FOX 2 on Meatless Monday to show how to make its vegan Bolognese.

Ingredients: 

  • 4 tbsp Oil
  • 2 ea Spanish Onions
  • 3 cups Carrots Diced
  • 3 cups Celery Diced
  • 12 ea Garlic Cloves Chopped
  • 1/2 tsp Gochugaru
  • 2 tbsp Fresh Oregano rough chopped
  • 2/3 cups tomato paste
  • 1/2 cups red wine
  • 2.5 cups black lentils
  • 28 oz crushed tomato
  • 7 cups Veggie Stock
  • 1 1/2 Cups Hemp Seed
  • 4 tsp Balsamic
  • TT Salt and Pepper

What to do:

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots and sauté for 2-3 minutes, then add the onions, celery, garlic, salt, pepper, and gochugaru.
  2. Cook for a 7-8 minutes, stirring.
  3. Add tomato and caramelize a bit in the pan, then deglaze with the red wine and scrape up the bits in the bottom of the pan.
  4. Cook the wine for a few minutes then add the canned tomatoes and their juices, cook down for a few minutes. Add lentils, veggie stock, and hemp seeds.
  5. Bring to a boil, cover tightly, lower heat to low, and simmer gently for 20-25 minutes until the lentils are tender.
  6. Uncover. Continue cooking until most of the liquid has cooked off.
  7. Stir in the balsamic vinegar and oregano.
  8. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over your choice of cooked pasta and enjoy!