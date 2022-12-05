Recipe: Smith & Co. Vegan Bolognese

Detroit's Smith and Co. joined FOX 2 on Meatless Monday to show how to make its vegan Bolognese.

Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add carrots and sauté for 2-3 minutes, then add the onions, celery, garlic, salt, pepper, and gochugaru.

Cook for a 7-8 minutes, stirring.

Add tomato and caramelize a bit in the pan, then deglaze with the red wine and scrape up the bits in the bottom of the pan.

Cook the wine for a few minutes then add the canned tomatoes and their juices, cook down for a few minutes. Add lentils, veggie stock, and hemp seeds.

Bring to a boil, cover tightly, lower heat to low, and simmer gently for 20-25 minutes until the lentils are tender.

Uncover. Continue cooking until most of the liquid has cooked off.

Stir in the balsamic vinegar and oregano.