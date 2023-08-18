1.5M dehumidifiers recalled due to overheating, fires, and burn risks

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers sold at major retailers nationwide have been recalled after hundreds of reports that the machines overheated, and in some cases caught fire and caused property damage.

At least 40 models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze can "overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The affected models were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014 by Gree Electric Appliances Inc., which is based in Zhuhai, China.

ABOUT 2.2. MILLION CANDLES SOLD BY TARGET ARE RECALLED

The appliances were then sold at stores nationwide, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart, according to the notice.

The recall was initiated after Gree received reports that at least 23 machines caught fire and 688 machines had overheated.

The machines also allegedly caused $168,000 in property damage, the recall notice said.

PHILIPS RECALLS NEARLY 13K BABY MONITORS FOR RISK RELATED TO OVERHEATING BATTERIES

"Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund," the notice reads.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The name, model number and date code can be found on the back, front or side of the machine, according to the recall.

The machines came in multiple colors and measured between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep, the notice continued.