1 coronavirus patient in Mich. confirmed at University of Michigan Health System

article

The University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor has confirmed it's treating one of the two confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 patients in Michigan.

"We are confident that we are using proper precautions with this patient who was carefully isolated to minimize the risk of exposure to our employees and patients. Based on that, risk of infection is low for our employees and visitors, even if you work in our hospitals or near the unit where the patient is isolated," the hospital said in a statement. The hospital says the patient is doing okay and is in stable condition.

Officials have not - and likely will not - release if they're treating the female patient from Oakland County or the male patient from Wayne County. Both of their cases were confirmed Tuesday night.

Authorities said the female patient had traveled internationally and the male patient had traveled domestically. Details about their destinations were not given and, again, likely won't be released due to privacy laws and concerns.

State officials are still investigating contact exposure from the two patients.

It's still unconfirmed where the second patient is being treated.

RELATED: What's known (and not known) about the 2 coronavirus cases in Michigan

Advertisement

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or online here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

https://www.coronavirusnow.com/