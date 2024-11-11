1 dead after weekend shooting at Redford motel

A shooting over the weekend at a Redford Township motel left one person dead.

Police were called to the Travelers Motor Inn Motel on Telegraph near W. Chicago just before 5 a.m. Saturday on reports that a person had been shot but still had a pulse. When officers arrived, they performed lifesaving measures on the victim until they were taken to a hospital by EMS.

The victim died at the hospital, while the suspected shooter was arrested. He is being held pending charges.

Police said the shooting appears to have been isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313 387-2581 or at cshort@redfordpd.org.