1 dead, another injured after shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on the city's west side.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Wisconsin St, near Wyoming and Grand River.

"It was just going to be a fist fight and there was supposed to be no weapons involved, no cops involved," a witness told FOX 2.

Police say two men ages 34 and 24 were shot multiple times.

"When I saw him on the ground I told my dad exactly what to do, chest compressions just trying to keep him breathing."

The 24-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene, police said. Three people of interest were detained by officers at the scene.

"There’s not really a reason for us to take matters into our own hands, otherwise, stuff like this happens, people end up dead for no reason, for stupid reasons."



