1 dead in multiple vehicle crash on Gratiot in Detroit

One person has died and multiple people are dead after a crash at Gratiot and Hickory in Detroit Tuesday night.

The crash happened at Gratiot and Hickory on the city's east side involving at least three vehicles.

Multiple people were transported to a nearby hospital, according to Detroit police.

Investigators were unclear how many people were transported for medical attention.

Traffic was being diverted with Gratiot closed entirely for the crash cleanup and investigation.

