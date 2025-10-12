1 dead, several injured after car hits hay wagon in St. Clair County

article

The Brief The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 on Smiths Creek Road, west of Burns Road. An 85-year-old woman from Kimball Township died after the hay wagon she was riding on was hit from behind by a Buick Regal. The 79-year-old tractor driver is in critical condition; several other passengers sustained injuries.



The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a hay wagon that left one woman dead and several others injured Saturday evening in Kimball Township.

The backstory:

Deputies say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Smiths Creek Road, west of Burns Road.

A 79-year-old Kimball Township man was driving a tractor pulling a trailer with five passengers when it was struck from behind by a Buick Regal driven by a 44-year-old man, also from Kimball Township.

According to investigators, the tractor was traveling westbound without proper rear lights or a slow-moving vehicle emblem when the crash happened.

All involved in this incident were treated on scene by Tri Hospital EMS and Kimball Township Fire Department and were all transported by EMS to area hospitals for further treatment.

What we know:

The 79-year-old tractor driver remains in critical condition.

An 85-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the hay wagon, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 77-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, while three others—a 67-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, and a 54-year-old man —sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Buick was treated for minor injuries.

What's next:

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate the crash.