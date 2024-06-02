1 hurt, 5 arrested in Melvindale officer-involved shooting

article

Michigan State Police are investigating a Melvindale Police officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

At 12:45 a.m., Melvindale officers responded to a Ford and GM storage area at Schaefer Rd near I-75 for a suspicious vehicle.

MSP says the officers tried to stop the suspect's vehicle and the driver hit one of the patrol cars head-on. Six people were inside the suspect's vehicle, and one of them was seen with a gun.

Melvindale officers fired shots at one of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, He was struck and is in surgery as of Sunday morning, according to MSP.

MSP says all the suspects ran from the scene and five of the six suspects are in custody. Two of the suspects are adults and three are juveniles.

Investigators say the suspects appeared to have been breaking into multiple vehicles at the storage unit for Ford and GM.

No one else was injured during this incident. The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to the prosecutor for review once it's completed.

